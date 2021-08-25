Advertisement

Rapid City 100 project gives opportunity to Rapid City nonprofits

Local non-profit organizations have a new opportunity for a large donation this year.
Local non-profit organizations have a new opportunity for a large donation this year.
Local non-profit organizations have a new opportunity for a large donation this year.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City 100 is a Vision Project created by the 2019 graduating class of leadership Rapid City.

The program allows Rapid city nonprofits to apply for the program through September and only three will be chosen to go further with the project.

Community members can vote on these three nonprofits on November 4th at the Rushmore Hotel. Each vote will be 100 dollars toward that nonprofit. Each of the remaining three nonprofits will win an amount but the top voted organization will receive the most amount of money raised through the votes.

”It allows us to touch more than one organization and it allows sustainability far beyond just one year, and so when this was presented our class really saw an opportunity, I might be passionate about one organization but that organization can apply to this,” said Michele Loobey-Gertsch, member of Leadership of Rapid City, Class of 2019.

Applications for nonprofits are open on September 1st at bhacf.org/grants.

