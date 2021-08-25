Advertisement

Mount Calvary Cemetery outgrows its 78 acres, southern fall expansion

The cemetery will expand south in the fall.
The cemetery will expand south in the fall.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Mount Calvary Cemetery has outgrown its current 78 acres and will expand southbound this fall.

The 200 thousand dollar project will expand cemetery roads to the south with the goal of ensuring the grounds are kept in good condition, and allowing easy access for any guests visiting with their loved ones.

The new space is the first in the cemetery to be dedicated to mausoleums, but will still have individual cremation sites and family plots.

Landscape Designer with Rapid City Melissa Petersen says, “It just makes it easier for people who are going to visit their loved ones in the cemetery to be able to access their graves. As well as for us to be able to maintain them.”

The project has been bid on and is awaiting construction to begin. Which, is expected to both start and finish in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Utah deputies arrest 2 South Dakota men in homicide investigation
South Dakota Department of Health continues to report steady rise in new COVID cases
school board
Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools
Worker shortages strike again, this time in Rapid City’s entertainment industry
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed

Latest News

Police Sirens
65-percent of RCPD calls for service have to do with homelessness, Chief asks for community help
SD COVID numbers continue to rise; Department of Health approves booster shot for immunocompromised individuals and urges vaccinations for all
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Red Onions
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Red Onions