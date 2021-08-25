Gun and ammunition sales continue to soar throughout 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Five million Americans bought a gun for the first time in 2020, according to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, and as gun sales rose, ammunition became harder to find. One local shooting range says a year and a half later business has not slowed down.

Range Safety Officer at Smoking Gun Indoor Shooting Range, Kevin Casey says more and more Americans are taking advantage of their second amendment right, “A lot of women have come through, they wanna learn how to use one because you know, they are somebody who is 20 to 25 and are like ‘I live by myself, I am a nurse and I don’t have any roommates or anything and I wanna learn how to protect myself.’”

Casey adds for the seven years they’ve been in business, never have they seen this many people interested in guns, “Before COVID-19, it was yeah, we have the class coming up this Friday its available there is still 5 to 10 spots available, something like that but then for the past year in a half its been sold out months in advanced.”

The increase in new gun owners across the country make it harder for retailers to get reasonably priced ammunition, “we used to be able to call our distributor, we need X amount of ammunition they get it to us in a few days, now its always a game of how much do we wanna pay for it and how much are people going to pay for it,” Casey said.

Although prices have increased, sales haven’t slowed down, “it’s definitely not like 2019 when we had a ton of ammunition sitting on the floor and it would slowly trickle out, we get it and it goes out the door a lot faster than it used to,” Casey said.

Casey notes with hunting season coming up they are expecting even more foot traffic. In fact he says business has almost tripled.

