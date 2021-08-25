Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Easy Shrimp Dip
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Here’s a super quick and super-easy recipe for shrimp dip. Perfect for parties!
In a food processor, combine a package of cream cheese, softened, at room temperature with 1 cup of mayonnaise. Add a half packet of Ranch Dressing mix (only a half packet) and 1 can of shrimp, drained. Pulse until well combined, spoon into a bowl and serve with crackers or veggies.
It will be a big hit!
Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.