Breezy Today; Chance of Storms Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Southeast winds will increase this afternoon as low pressure develops to the west and high pressure moves east. Skies will be partly cloudy, and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out over the plains, but the next best chance of storms arrives tonight.

An upper level disturbance will bring another round of thunderstorms to the area late tonight into early Thursday. The bulk of this activity may be in northwest South Dakota. Another round of storms, some possibly severe will develop in eastern Wyoming Thursday afternoon and move northeast. Hail and high winds may accompany some of those storms.

Friday will be very warm and dry, but a cold front will bring another chance of thunderstorms Saturday along with cooler temperatures.

