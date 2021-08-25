Black Hills Farmers Market is 1 of many organizations applying for the Vision Fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Citizen Committee is accepting applications for the Vision Fund which has around $26 million available for projects over the next 3 years.

One of the organizations that applied is the Black Hills Farmers Market, which has served as a hub for fresh fruits and vegetables since 1989.

“So, we have more than a 30-year history of bringing high-quality food to the community and supporting dozens of local, small businesses,” said Market Manager, Barbara Cromwell.

Recently, the organization has put in a nearly $1,300,000 request to Rapid City’s Vision Fund for a market pavilion and multipurpose facility at Market Park.

This structure would allow vendors to set up shop indoors and outdoors and would create a space for the organization’s new wholesale market.

“Well, obviously it will help us have a better market environment in inclement weather in cold or snowy, rainy days. Days like that. It will make the market more accessible for a lot of people and it’ll give us a permanent space to host events, have a meeting space, an office space, storage,” said Cromwell.

The purpose of the Vision Fund is to give back to the community by funding projects and Cromwell believes the Farmers Market is already a great resource for the community and would love to see it advance.

“Black Hills Farmer market really provides a lot of healthy, local foods. Large numbers of fresh produce, we have a lot of programs such as our double up food bucks and prescription produce to make it more affordable for people to come and shop. We support several dozen small businesses in providing a thriving marketplace for them.”

But Cromwell said even if the market doesn’t get selected by the Citizens Committee, she appreciated the opportunity to apply.

“It’s a great resource for us and Rapid City collectively.”

