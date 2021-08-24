Start of school semester prompts heavy police presence and patrolling of school zones

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fall semester is underway for Rapid City Schools and that means it’s time for drivers to start paying attention to those flashing school zone lights.

If not, you might not only find yourself putting kids in harm’s way, but crossing paths with law enforcement who are actively patrolling the areas.

Brendyn Medina, the Public Information Officer with the Rapid City Police Department says they want to have a proactive presence in school zones to remind the public that it’s a place to slow down and be extra cautious for pedestrian traffic. Especially crosswalks.

Members from the RCPD command team assisted with patrolling school zones today as a force multiplier to have a wider presence around the city.

Aside from motorists exercising caution, it’s also a good time for parents to teach their kids how to safely cross the street.

”It’s kind of like the first big major snowfall of the year. We do have a lot of accidents that day. So, just like that, when it comes to school zone safety, one day the school zone sites aren’t active and the next day they are,” says Medina.

Medina says they’re taking an educational approach, letting drivers know it’s now a place to slow down. They’re trying to only write citations to repeat offenders and when need be.

He says the additional police presence will cover as many school zones as possible and will continue for the coming days and weeks.

