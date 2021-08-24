Advertisement

Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools

school board
school board(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Nearly 50 people spoke in front of the board on Monday night.

There was a big divide between those who spoke during the public comment session, some wanted their children to wear masks at school others say there should be no mandate.

At the meeting, the board *rejected the district leaders back to school plan instead of offering amendments to the plan.

One of the changes was the language in the mask policy

Now wearing a mask is “voluntary” instead of recommended.

staff and students will be allowed to get tested for Covid at schools and district office.

We are told the full-back to school plan will be released on August 24 and we will give you more details then

