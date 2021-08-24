Advertisement

Not as Hot Today; Stormy weather Later this Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front will move through today, bringing cooler air and brisk northwest winds. Skies will be sunny, though we will see smoke and haze at times.

A weak upper level disturbance might bring a couple of isolated thunderstorms to mainly northwest South Dakota late tonight.

Better chances of thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night on through the end of the week as a series of disturbances move over an increasingly moist and unstable airmass. Although the storms will be widely scattered, a few strong storms will be possible at times, especially Thursday. Temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.

