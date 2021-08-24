Advertisement

Not as hot for the rest of the week

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies clear up after midnight and temperatures fall into the 60s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Tuesday with highs in the 70s for Wyoming and parts of the hills, 80s for much of western South Dakota and a few 90s out toward the Badlands. Storms will pop up late Tuesday and slide through the area.

Wednesday will have highs in the 70s and 80s for many of us as a few more storms are possible through the day. Storms later in the afternoon and evening hours will pose a small severe threat. More storms are expected on Thursday with highs staying in the 80s. We will dry out on Friday with highs looking to stay in the 80s for much of the region.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday before a front slides through and drops temperatures down into the 70s for Sunday.

