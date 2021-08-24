Newlywed women found shot to death at Utah campsite

MOAB, Utah (AP) - Residents of a Utah tourist town near the site where a newlywed couple was recently gunned down while camping say they’re puzzled and concerned as the police investigation unfolds.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, where they’d been living. KUTV reports police believe someone killed the women and fled, but they say there’s no remaining danger to the public.

That’s left many unanswered questions for residents of the desert town that draws visitors from around the world to its red-rock vistas.

Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab, Utah. The two were married in April. (Source: Bridget Calvert, KSTU via CNN)

Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” near their campsite made them uncomfortable before their deaths.

Schulte, 24, previously lived in Billings, Montana, while Turner, 38, was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas. The two were married in April.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office called in the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the double murder investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.