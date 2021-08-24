Advertisement

Mayor Allender hoping to change the way the homeless population is worked with

HOMELESSNESS
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With just over four months left in 2021 Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is set to propose the 2022 budget to the Ccty council.

Allender says he’s hoping the new budget will address two particular issues: What he calls a “significantly” overworked police force and area homelessness.

Allender says the RCPD’s workload is 70% higher than other officers in the region.

Allender is also looking to focus on the homeless population asking the city to contract with non-profits to provide case management as well as social work.

Those folks would be trained by the Rapid City Police Quality of Life Unit.

”We’re going to take this leap into a different approach with homelessness. Hoping we find the right recipe and right approach that will help provide better results and better success.” Mayor Steve Allender, says

The first reading of the budget is scheduled to be heard by city council on September 7th.

Allender says police are not the ideal organization to deal with the homeless and he is hoping that ... if approved ... this new approach will take calls away from law enforcement and into the hands of this new group.

