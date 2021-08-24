Isolated storms possible the next couple of days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for some of us tonight. Not everyone will receive moisture, but the best chances look to be along or north of I-90. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Storms move out through the morning and allow for some clearing and sunshine midday through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Storms fire up near dinner time tomorrow and linger into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong and maybe severe late Wednesday with hail and wind as the primary threats. More storms are likely Thursday, especially in the afternoon. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Friday will dry out and allow for plenty of sunshine. Highs will likely climb into the 80s for much of the region and even some flirting with 90°. A few storms are possible on Saturday, but things are looking dry Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

It gets warmer next week as highs will be in the 80s for many on Monday with 90s returning Tuesday. Thankfully, the heat does not last long as we have highs falling back into the 80s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.