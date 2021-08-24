Advertisement

Isolated storms possible the next couple of days

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for some of us tonight. Not everyone will receive moisture, but the best chances look to be along or north of I-90. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Storms move out through the morning and allow for some clearing and sunshine midday through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for many. Storms fire up near dinner time tomorrow and linger into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong and maybe severe late Wednesday with hail and wind as the primary threats. More storms are likely Thursday, especially in the afternoon. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Friday will dry out and allow for plenty of sunshine. Highs will likely climb into the 80s for much of the region and even some flirting with 90°. A few storms are possible on Saturday, but things are looking dry Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

It gets warmer next week as highs will be in the 80s for many on Monday with 90s returning Tuesday. Thankfully, the heat does not last long as we have highs falling back into the 80s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Utah deputies arrest 2 South Dakota men in homicide investigation
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed
school board
Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools
With COVID cases increasing and the Delta variant spreading, one set of parents decided over...
Parents of a first grader decide to homeschool if RCAS doesn’t implement masks in school
Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”

Latest News

Possible
Isolated storms into Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Today; Stormy weather Later this Week
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Not as hot for the rest of the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Today, but Temperatures Return to Normal the Rest of the Week