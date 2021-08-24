Advertisement

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19 vaccinations for unionized employees.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all non-union hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

The Service Trades Council Union said employees who don’t comply will be “separated from the company” but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer’s vaccine earned full FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed
With COVID cases increasing and the Delta variant spreading, one set of parents decided over...
Parents of a first grader decide to homeschool if RCAS doesn’t implement masks in school
Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
The vaccination rate for South Dakota remained steady but that could possibly change as the FDA...
COVID South Dakota: 331 New Cases, No New Deaths, Pennington County with 589 Active Cases
Chris Huisenga performs 'We Are' on 'Good Morning Black Hills'
Local songwriter Chris Huisenga reflects on tough years in new single ‘We Are’

Latest News

A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan withdrawal
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Search underway for survivors of deadly Tenn. flooding