Advertisement

COVID numbers in South Dakota on Tuesday

(Stock picture from so many stations)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health have shown a steady rise in active cases of COVID in the state.

Since yesterday, South Dakota has seen an increase of 785 cases of COVID bringing the state’s total number to 113,699.

Active cases in the state have increased by 525 bringing that current number from 2,589 to 3,114.

Hospitalizations have seen an increase of 12 since yesterday bringing that current number to 141.

Deaths among individuals with COVID have remained at 2057.

Pennington County reported 185 new cases, Meade County reported 81 new cases, Butte County has reported 21 new cases, Fall River County reported 18 new cases, Custer County reported 15 new cases, Todd County reported 8 new cases, Corson County reported 6 new cases, Dewey County reported 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota reported 4 new cases, Perkins County reported 3 new cases, Jackson County reported 2 new cases, and Ziebach, Tripp, Lyman, and Haakron counties each reported 1 new case.

61.26% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 55.99% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed
With COVID cases increasing and the Delta variant spreading, one set of parents decided over...
Parents of a first grader decide to homeschool if RCAS doesn’t implement masks in school
Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
school board
Rapid City School Board changes language around masks in schools
The vaccination rate for South Dakota remained steady but that could possibly change as the FDA...
COVID South Dakota: 331 New Cases, No New Deaths, Pennington County with 589 Active Cases