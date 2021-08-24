Utah deputies arrest 2 South Dakota men in homicide investigation

MONA, Utah (KEVN) - Two South Dakota men have been arrested after a woman was found shot dead at a Utah gas station.

Juab County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) booked two South Dakota men into jail after a deceased female was found dead of a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

On Sunday, Juab County Sheriff’s deputies and Nephi police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Pump and Park Gas Station in Mona, Utah just before 1 p.m.

Investigating deputies were notified of allegations that a woman had been shot. They later found the victim’s body inside a nearby vehicle.

David Manuel Mestas of Sioux Falls and Richard Anthony Sanchez of Rapid City, both 26, were later booked into Juab County Jail on charges related to the death of the victim.

Black Hills FOX News reached out to Rapid City Police spokesman Brendyn Medina about whether the Utah shooting is connected to a specific investigation in South Dakota. He said RCPD is working with Juab County Sheriff’s Office, but did not disclose if a South Dakota case is tied to the Utah shooting.

The identity of the victim and the official cause of death is being determined by the Utah State Medical Examiners Office.

JCSO is not releasing further information at this time.

