South Dakota punk band rocks ‘Good Morning Black Hills’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s growing music scene is bringing out more and more breakthrough acts in our area - from jazz quartets to country singers and even punk rock.

Mud the Cosmonaut is one of those acts: a raw, spacey punk rock band based out of the Black Hills. Chastin Kindt (guitars/vocals), Alex Engstrom (guitar/synth) and Ti Murphree (drums) told our Natalie Cruz their name is a mash-up of the Primus song, “My Name Is Mud,” and Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut.”

Check out the videos included in this article to hear from the musicians of Mud and to listen to their 2019 single, “Cafeteria for Dinosaurs.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.