Advertisement

South Dakota punk band rocks ‘Good Morning Black Hills’

By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s growing music scene is bringing out more and more breakthrough acts in our area - from jazz quartets to country singers and even punk rock.

Mud the Cosmonaut is one of those acts: a raw, spacey punk rock band based out of the Black Hills. Chastin Kindt (guitars/vocals), Alex Engstrom (guitar/synth) and Ti Murphree (drums) told our Natalie Cruz their name is a mash-up of the Primus song, “My Name Is Mud,” and Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut.”

Check out the videos included in this article to hear from the musicians of Mud and to listen to their 2019 single, “Cafeteria for Dinosaurs.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood...
UPDATE: Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses ends in arrest
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed

Latest News

GARDEN
Climate change effects gardening conditions
The fair offers those under the age of 21 a chance to put their sheep, goats, pigs, and cows up...
Youth livestock show held during Central States Fair
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
10/11 NOW spoke with the DEA Omaha Division, and they said counterfeit drugs are becoming a...
DEA reminds parents to open up a conversation about drugs with students returning to school