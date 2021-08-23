Advertisement

Salvation Army fills backpacks for students for the new school year

In preparation of school starting tomorrow, the Salvation Army is supplying students with essentials.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every year, the Salvation Army packs up school supplies in backpacks for elementary, middle school, and high school students.

Last year, they gave away all 400 backpacks and this year is projected to be the same.

The Spearfish location has 100 backpacks and Rapid City has 300 prepared and ready.

”Hopefully the kids are all ready for school and feel like they have all the supplies that they need and can be confident and ready to start the new school year,” said Major Vangie O’Neil, Rapid City corp officer.

The Salvation Army will be doing the school supplies distribution today and tomorrow in Rapid City and Spearfish.

