Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is now FDA approved marking a milestone in the pandemic recovery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday marks a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, the first coronavirus vaccine has been FDA approved. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine applied for approval through a biologics license application, or BLA, in May of this year. The vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty.

“We knew all along with the strong evidence and date that this would happen, the approval would happen,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

Pfizer has been available since December 2020 under emergency use authorization, or EUA, for people 16 years old and older, which then expanded to include 12 through 15-year-olds in May 2021.

According to the FDA website, EUA’s are used during public health emergencies to provide access to vaccines when the FDA finds the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks.

“It clearly shows that the FDA has supreme confidence in the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine, so that approval is a big stamp saying to all of us, the public, and to most of us who are following the data that this vaccine is effective,” said Dr. Kurra.

Pfizer’s approval paves the way for the other two vaccines to become approved. Moderna applied with a BLA for approval in June and Johnson and Johnson plan to apply by the beginning of September.

“I think it’s a historic day, we’re going to see more of the other vaccines getting approval as well because they’re all based on the same mechanism and science that goes behind it,” said Dr. Kurra.

The next step toward pandemic recovery, safe and approved vaccines for children 12 years old and younger.

“We can see that ages 5 on and above will also soon receive approval for the vaccines, that’s the evidence again is strongly showing it’s safe there as well,” said Dr. Kurra.

Kurra says the vaccine is projected to be approved for children by late fall to early winter. And, vaccine mandates for businesses and hospitals may not be far behind.

However, Monument Health has not made any changes to its COVID-19 vaccine policy yet.

