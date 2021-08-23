Advertisement

Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed

Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Interstate 90 was blocked Monday morning for what officials are calling a “serious accident.”

According to Rapid City Fire Department’s twitter account, a semi drove off the North Maple Avenue underpass, leaving the semi’s cab hanging off the bridge.

The accident closed all westbound lanes of I-90 between exit 58 and 59. The semi driver was transported to Rapid City’s Monument Health Hospital with minor injuries.

