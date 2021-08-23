Advertisement

Local songwriter Chris Huisenga reflects on tough years in new single ‘We Are’

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Week 11 of the Skyline Summer Music Series saw the talents of South Dakota-based singer and songwriter Chris Huisenga.

Chris rocks a diverse sound, ranging from “rhythmic blues rock” to “indie acoustic,” according to his Spotify page, but the Good Morning Black Hills music scene heard more of the latter during his solo performance on Aug. 13.

Chris is a self-taught guitarist. During an interview he gave the day of his performance, he said his mother tried to get him lessons, but a younger Huisenga decided a guitar tutor wasn’t for him after one session.

In his newest single, “We Are,” Huisenga reflects on our contemporary melodrama - he pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the divisive political climate of the last few years - and the isolation that followed.

“It’s easy to feel alone, and so we wanted to write a song for people to kind of remind them that they have somebody there for them, whether it’s musicians like us or family,” Huisenga said.

2021 had its own ups-and-downs, but Chris described the ups as “meteoric” and that he was excited to see audiences crave live performances.

Check out the videos included in this article to hear from Chris and to listen to his latest single, “We Are.” More songs can be found on his Spotify.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood...
UPDATE: Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses ends in arrest
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed

Latest News

The vaccination rate for South Dakota remained steady but that could possibly change as the FDA...
COVID South Dakota: 331 New Cases, No New Deaths, Pennington County with 589 Active Cases
Many people who identify as LGBTQ plus experience obstacles and challenges... including one...
Rapid City LGBTQ+ center lends a helping and supportive hand to homeless youth
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed
Since 2019, South Dakota has been honoring its veterans who have fallen in combat through its...
South Dakota’s ‘Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication’ Program continues successfully