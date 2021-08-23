Local songwriter Chris Huisenga reflects on tough years in new single ‘We Are’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Week 11 of the Skyline Summer Music Series saw the talents of South Dakota-based singer and songwriter Chris Huisenga.

Chris rocks a diverse sound, ranging from “rhythmic blues rock” to “indie acoustic,” according to his Spotify page, but the Good Morning Black Hills music scene heard more of the latter during his solo performance on Aug. 13.

Chris is a self-taught guitarist. During an interview he gave the day of his performance, he said his mother tried to get him lessons, but a younger Huisenga decided a guitar tutor wasn’t for him after one session.

In his newest single, “We Are,” Huisenga reflects on our contemporary melodrama - he pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the divisive political climate of the last few years - and the isolation that followed.

“It’s easy to feel alone, and so we wanted to write a song for people to kind of remind them that they have somebody there for them, whether it’s musicians like us or family,” Huisenga said.

2021 had its own ups-and-downs, but Chris described the ups as “meteoric” and that he was excited to see audiences crave live performances.

Check out the videos included in this article to hear from Chris and to listen to his latest single, “We Are.” More songs can be found on his Spotify.

