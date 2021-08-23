Advertisement

COVID South Dakota: 331 New Cases, No New Deaths, Pennington County with 589 Active Cases

Vaccination Rate Unchanged
The vaccination rate for South Dakota remained steady but that could possibly change as the FDA...
The vaccination rate for South Dakota remained steady but that could possibly change as the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine.(Source: Associated Press)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday showed a steady rise in active cases of COVID-19, however there were no new deaths since last weekend. The vaccination rate remained unchanged in the state but could possibly change with the announcement that the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer Covid Vaccination.

Cases in Pennington County have more than doubled in the last week, with 589 active cases. In neighboring counties, cases also continue to rise with Meade County (235) and Lawrence County (156) reporting steady increases.

With more than 300 new cases, South Dakota now has 2,589 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the CDC, the total vaccination rate for the country is at 51% CDC COVID Data Tracker https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total while South Dakota has a 55% rate of fully vaccinated and 61% receiving at least one dose.

The latest 7-day positivity rate (Aug. 13 through Aug. 19) is 15.1% according to South Dakota’s Department of Health.

