Climate change effects gardening conditions

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gardening is a hobby used to grow food, relax, or just for fun. With recent extreme weather conditions, that hobby is proving to be more and more difficult to complete.

The Black Hills is already a hard place to garden due to long winters, tough soil, critters, and more, but many in the area may have noticed a rough growing season for some of their crops and according to Mary Deibert, coordinator of Citizen’s Climate Lobby, this is due to climate change.

A recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows the northern great plains’ rising temperatures are already resulting in shorter snow seasons, low stream flows in the summer, and higher stream temperatures that negatively affect the ecosystems that live there.

“Climate scientists are saying this is climate change. We can’t directly attribute every storm and every event to climate change but what it does it exacerbates and makes it more severe,” said Deibert.

Deibert said we need to change the way we think and focus on the importance of the environment.

