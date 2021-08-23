Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

The head of the California Office of Emergency services said Monday that after an extensive review of fire damage, Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for eight counties.

Officials also say the Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe is now the nation’s number one priority for firefighting resources and efforts are focused on keeping it out of the Tahoe basin.

To the north, containment of 1,130-square-mile Dixie Fire has increased to 40%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood...
UPDATE: Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses ends in arrest
Interstate closed early Monday morning.
Morning commute hampered when Interstate closed
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

Latest News

More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge
More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Mask mandate ban defied as COVID cases rise
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
4-h at the fair
4-H offers an outlet for members to explore different areas of interest