Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses after man threatens woman, baby with gun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A standoff took place in the area of North Maple Ave. Surfwood Dr.

The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood Townhouses and threatened the life of a woman and her baby with a gun.

The man is refusing to leave the premises.

Occupants of the building fled the scene and so far, no injuries have been reported.

The Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team were called to the incident.

Units are surrounding the building.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.