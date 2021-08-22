Advertisement

Standoff at Knollwood Townhouses after man threatens woman, baby with gun

The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood...
The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood Townhouses and threatened the life of a woman and her baby with a gun.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A standoff took place in the area of North Maple Ave. Surfwood Dr.

The Rapid City Police Department says a male subject entered an apartment in Knollwood Townhouses and threatened the life of a woman and her baby with a gun.

The man is refusing to leave the premises.

Occupants of the building fled the scene and so far, no injuries have been reported.

The Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team were called to the incident.

Units are surrounding the building.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Predators are all over, not just in Sturgis.
A community problem, 8 of 9 suspects in Sturgis Rally internet child sex sting operation are local
Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
Pictured: 23-year-old Dominique Brave of Rapid City.
Police seek Rapid City woman in shooting investigation
Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital

Latest News

Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”
Afghanistan
President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, SD Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. Mike Rounds react
Encouraging parents and students to seek help where it's needed.
Prepping parents and kids for the upcoming semester
Vaccinations and the U.S. Military
Vaccinations and the U.S. Military