Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”

Almost all of South Dakota is labelled as substantial or high transmission.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The CDC map referring to areas of transmission continues to show more red. Or, areas that have high transmission of the Delta Variant of COVID-19. These areas include much of the southwestern area of South Dakota, only excluding Bennet County, and these areas are recommended by the CDC to be wearing masks and practicing social distancing vaccinated or otherwise.

School districts and businesses are reacting, and State Representative Dusty Johnson says COVID-19 is real, and it has imposed a real cost on this country.

He doesn’t want to see the economy or schools shut down, and says it needs to be managed appropriately to ensure kids stay in school and the economy flourishes.

”We can manage this virus appropriately,” says Johnson, “but, we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open. Anything else is going to extract far more harm than it avoids.”

Some private businesses have made changes to their policies, and Rapid City Area Schools continues to work with the school board on the “ready, set, start” plan that details masking protocol and monitoring cases.

