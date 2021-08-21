Friday Night Hike, August 20, Part Two
RC Central, Stevens take to the pitch at Sioux Park
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Local soccer teams battled against teams from Eastern South Dakota. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and results.
Local Boys Soccer Scores
SF Lincoln 1, RC Central 1
SF Washington 0, RC Stevens 3
Local Girls Soccer Scores
SF Lincoln 1, RC Central 2
SF Lincoln 0, RC Stevens 2
Local Football Scores
Philip 50, Jones County 0
Stanley County 0, Timber Lake 40
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.