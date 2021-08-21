Friday Night Hike, August 20, Part Two

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Local soccer teams battled against teams from Eastern South Dakota. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and results.

Local Boys Soccer Scores

SF Lincoln 1, RC Central 1

SF Washington 0, RC Stevens 3

Local Girls Soccer Scores

SF Lincoln 1, RC Central 2

SF Lincoln 0, RC Stevens 2

Local Football Scores

Philip 50, Jones County 0

Stanley County 0, Timber Lake 40

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.