Friday Night Hike, August 20, Part Two

RC Central, Stevens take to the pitch at Sioux Park
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Local soccer teams battled against teams from Eastern South Dakota. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down the highlights and results.

Local Boys Soccer Scores

SF Lincoln 1, RC Central 1

SF Washington 0, RC Stevens 3

Local Girls Soccer Scores

SF Lincoln 1, RC Central 2

SF Lincoln 0, RC Stevens 2

Local Football Scores

Philip 50, Jones County 0

Stanley County 0, Timber Lake 40

