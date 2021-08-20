Advertisement

Youth livestock show held during Central States Fair

The fair offers those under the age of 21 a chance to put their sheep, goats, pigs, and cows up...
The fair offers those under the age of 21 a chance to put their sheep, goats, pigs, and cows up for show.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair is officially here, and with it comes an opportunity for young ranchers to show off their livestock.

The fair offers those under the age of 21 a chance to put their sheep, goats, pigs, and cows up for show.

Many of the kids work year-round to raise their livestock and take them to shows across the region, including at the annual Stock Show.

Amanda Kammerer is the fair’s marketing livestock director and said that it’s important for the future generations of livestock producers to start at a young age.

”Obviously, when they start out then, they begin to love it and they stay in it,” Kammerer said. “But it’s way easier to start younger than starting at 40 years old.”

Participants can compete in other shows to gain points for state titles.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
31-year old kayaker Kennard Little is reported missing on Rapid Creek and was last seen Tuesday...
Missing Kayaker Found On Rapid Creek
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers

Latest News

Lead research facility studying dark matter dedicates building to Sen. Rounds
The fair's grand and official opening.
It’s official, the ribbon’s cut and the Central States Fair has begun
Predators are all over, not just in Sturgis.
A community problem, 8 of 9 suspects in Sturgis Rally internet child sex sting operation are local
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D. (FILE)
SD Speaker of the House backs special session, releases own ‘COVID-19 mandate ban’ bill