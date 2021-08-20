Youth livestock show held during Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair is officially here, and with it comes an opportunity for young ranchers to show off their livestock.

The fair offers those under the age of 21 a chance to put their sheep, goats, pigs, and cows up for show.

Many of the kids work year-round to raise their livestock and take them to shows across the region, including at the annual Stock Show.

Amanda Kammerer is the fair’s marketing livestock director and said that it’s important for the future generations of livestock producers to start at a young age.

”Obviously, when they start out then, they begin to love it and they stay in it,” Kammerer said. “But it’s way easier to start younger than starting at 40 years old.”

Participants can compete in other shows to gain points for state titles.

