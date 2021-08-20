Noem To Appeal District Court Decision in Planned Parenthood v. Noem

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced that the state will appeal the ruling to the United States 8th Circuit Court after its refusal to dissolve the injunction to law with a provision requiring that a pregnant woman consult with a pregnancy help center, ensuring that she had all facts available, before deciding whether to abort her unborn child.

Noem issued a statement after the courts ruling saying, “All life is precious. Mothers should have the opportunity to hear all relevant information before they are faced with the ‘choice’ of whether to end their unborn child’s life. I look forward to the day when all life – born and unborn – is protected by law. Given that the US Supreme Court will soon decide on the constitutionality of prohibiting abortion before ‘viability,’ we are asking the 8thCircuit to recognize that the people’s legislators should have the ability to pass pro-life laws.”

Governor Noem promised that the state will appeal the injunction in the case Planned Parenthood v. Noem, to ensure that women considering an abortion have all of the facts regarding their unborn child and the potential risks of an abortion procedure.

