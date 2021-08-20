Next chance of rain won’t be until overnight Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light rain in our northern counties, we are going to be clear for the rest of the today, tonight, and most of tomorrow (Saturday). Temperatures tomorrow are also going to be comfortable with highs in the 70s expected. During the evening tomorrow, we are going to see some storms roll into northeast Wyoming. Those storms will then make their way into western South Dakota by the overnight hours. Things will clear out by Sunday morning.

