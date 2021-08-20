Advertisement

It’s official, the ribbon’s cut and the Central States Fair has begun

The fair's grand and official opening.
The fair's grand and official opening.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The drizzly weather through the morning and early afternoon made the Central States Fair staff nervous for their grand opening earlier this afternoon.

Just as the event kicked off, the sun was out and shining.

Dozens of people attended the ceremony and watched while officials with the Pennington County Commission, board members with the Fair and Rapid City leaders spoke and invited the public to head on over to the event that’s been around for 76 years.

The annual fair is one of the biggest events in Rapid City, with more than 150 thousand locals and visitors attending each year.

Central States Fair General Manager, Ron Jeffries, is thrilled to see the weather being cooperative.

”The sun came out! It rained all last night and it rained this morning. What a beautiful rain it was. We were glad to have it, and now once the fair is opened we’ve got sunshine all week. We’re excited,” says Jeffries!

All kinds of events will take place through August 29. Including rodeo’s, roping, magicians and mutton busting. Plus the concerts, midway and more.

