Advertisement

Homestake Opera House set to produce “All Together Now”

A global event celebrating local theatre.
By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Executive Director, Thomas Golden, of the Homestake Opera House is excited to announce auditions for “All Together Now- A global event celebrating local theatre”

Golden said “We are looking for performers of all skills and ages to participate in this great community theatre musical review. Director Debbie Minter will take walk ins, but if you want to sign up for a spot contact her directly. Information is on our facebook page and website.”

Auditions are September 9 & 10, 2021 at 7pm at the Homestake Opera House.

The Homestake Opera House season officially starts September 11th with an improv show by Seraphim Theatricals.

Golden said “It will be an evening of family friendly hilarity. Tickets are only $10 each and are available through our website.”

To kick off their new season they are hosting an event they are calling Party like it is 1914.

“Exactly what it sounds like” said Golden. “We will have refreshments and live music. Come help us celebrate a new year of great entertainment.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
31-year old kayaker Kennard Little is reported missing on Rapid Creek and was last seen Tuesday...
Missing Kayaker Found On Rapid Creek
OST ambulance service workers will walk out Friday stating low pay and not enough workers
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation

Latest News

A multi-award winning Oglala Lakota singer / songwriter based on the Pine Ridge Reservation in...
Artist known as “juQ” announces new music video
Pennington County has more than 500 cases of COVID, rising significantly in the last week....
COVID Cases Top 500 In Pennington County
A multi-award winning Oglala Lakota singer / songwriter based on the Pine Ridge Reservation in...
Wanbli Ceya
Auditions are September 9 & 10, 2021 at 7pm at the Homestake Opera House.
Homestake Opera House to produce "All Together Now"