Homestake Opera House set to produce “All Together Now”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Executive Director, Thomas Golden, of the Homestake Opera House is excited to announce auditions for “All Together Now- A global event celebrating local theatre”

Golden said “We are looking for performers of all skills and ages to participate in this great community theatre musical review. Director Debbie Minter will take walk ins, but if you want to sign up for a spot contact her directly. Information is on our facebook page and website.”

Auditions are September 9 & 10, 2021 at 7pm at the Homestake Opera House.

The Homestake Opera House season officially starts September 11th with an improv show by Seraphim Theatricals.

Golden said “It will be an evening of family friendly hilarity. Tickets are only $10 each and are available through our website.”

To kick off their new season they are hosting an event they are calling Party like it is 1914.

“Exactly what it sounds like” said Golden. “We will have refreshments and live music. Come help us celebrate a new year of great entertainment.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.