Health Watch: Swimmer’s ear

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hi, I’m Dr. Loren Jones, Monument Health Otolaryngologist in Spearfish. I’d like to take a minute to talk about swimmer’s ear.

Swimmer’s ear is the common term for one form of otitis externa or inflammation of the skin and soft tissues of the ear canal. These types of infections occur in the skin and soft tissues between the external opening of the ear and the eardrum.

The most common cause of otitis externa is a bacterial infection of the skin of the external ear canal better known as swimmer’s ear. This can occur in spite of some of the ear canal’s innate defense mechanisms.

When these defenses break down, the risk of infection of the ear canal rises dramatically. One thing that can compromise these defenses is increased water exposure such as during swimming, thus the term Swimmer’s Ear.

Water trapped in the ear canal can break down the protective barrier of the cerumen, cause maceration and softening of the skin and change the type of bacteria in the ear leading to invasion of the skin by bacteria and infection.

When bacteria invade the skin of the ear canal and cause an infection there is swelling of the skin and in many cases drainage of infected appearing material from the ear. Other symptoms include pain, which may range from mild to severe, as well as hearing loss. These symptoms may develop rapidly or more slowly.

If you have these symptoms and they don’t go away quickly you should seek medical care.

Treatment may consist of plain antibiotic eardrops, or a combination steroid/antibiotic eardrops alone or sometimes oral antibiotics may be given as well. Sometimes the doctor will put a special sponge in the ear canal called an otowick to help make sure the medicine can get all the way into the ear.

With adequate treatment, the condition usually improves in a matter of days.>

