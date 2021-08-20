COVID Cases Top 500 In Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID19 cases continued to rise on Friday, with cases in Pennington County alone now at 519. There were 304 new COVID cases reported statewide since yesterday according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Other west river counties also saw the number of COVID cases rise with Meade County (179), Lawrence County (126) and Custer County (53) showing sharp increases since last week. However, the death toll from COVID has not seen a significant trend in South Dakota with no new deaths since yesterday. The Department of Health reports 1,798 people have died in South Dakota because of COVID. The number of individuals who died with COVID is 2,057.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID remained steady at 125. According to the health department, COVID cases make up just 4.6 percent of hospitalized individuals. 42% of ICU beds are available statewide according to the Department of Health website https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Dashboard.aspx

The vaccination rate for those eligible to receive the vaccine (12 years and older) remained at 61% with at least one dose while 55% are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

