Artist known as “juQ” announces new music video

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Wanbli Ceya is an artist and musician who uses is oeuvre to promote a platform of inclusivity and political clarity.

Ceya said “Our love story is valid, our love story is real, what you got is so iconic, we are the biggest deal.”

Those are the beginning lines to his new song “*” which is a symbol that stand for star. Ceya has released an animated music video with the album as well to correlate the symbolism used in his lyrics.

Ceya said “The Oglala wolf puppy finally ends up with the Lakota women of his dreams (‘tempo’, ‘nya’, ‘yamni’), back home amongst his people. To the surprise of them and others, they become so much more.”

Ceya sings about all types of issues. Land back, cultural language revitalization, addressing larger systemic issues and criticizing leadership.

“Love is love” said Ceya. “That’s my over message to the community.”





