Advertisement

What kind of safety precautions the Central State Fair is taking this year

Safety precautions
Safety precautions(kota/KEVN)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this month the Sioux Empire Fair initiated a curfew for anyone 17 or younger who wasn’t accompanied by a parent. It was a safety measure designed to keep the fair family-friendly.

As the Central States Fair prepares to open their gates tomorrow, will we see the same precautions?

As of now, the Central States Fair doesn’t plan to have a curfew, but officials are suggesting leaving weapons at home and encouraging people to supervise their children.

Pennington County Sheriffs Office Lieutenant Dustin Morrison says there’s also a plan if you do get separated from your children. He says to bring a picture of your child to an officer. Officers will be wearing bright shirts and should be easy to spot.

”This is a family-friendly affair, they’ll be several of us out here in our shirts here. Our number one priority is the safety and security of all the fair-goers and we want everyone to come out and enjoy the family fun event that they have,” said Dustin Morrison, criminal investigations Lieutenant at Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

He says even though the fair board hasn’t set a curfew this year, the board and law enforcement are prepared to take those measures if something does occur.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old kayaker Kennard Little is reported missing on Rapid Creek and was last seen Tuesday...
Missing Kayaker Found On Rapid Creek
Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old sentenced to life
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta

Latest News

BetMGM is a mobile sports betting service that operates across the country.
LIV Hospitality partners with BetMGM app as Deadwood prepares for sports betting
Western United States isn't seeing much rain.
Forecasted rain probably won’t be enough to change drought conditions
Security researchers say that hackers have been selling the personal data of some 48 million...
T-Mobile customers face security breach, what you can do to protect yourself
Kayaker & Boater Safety
Missing kayaker found, keeping Rapid Creek open for fun by being safe
Oglala Sioux Tribe works towards resolving potential EMS worker walk out