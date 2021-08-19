What kind of safety precautions the Central State Fair is taking this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this month the Sioux Empire Fair initiated a curfew for anyone 17 or younger who wasn’t accompanied by a parent. It was a safety measure designed to keep the fair family-friendly.

As the Central States Fair prepares to open their gates tomorrow, will we see the same precautions?

As of now, the Central States Fair doesn’t plan to have a curfew, but officials are suggesting leaving weapons at home and encouraging people to supervise their children.

Pennington County Sheriffs Office Lieutenant Dustin Morrison says there’s also a plan if you do get separated from your children. He says to bring a picture of your child to an officer. Officers will be wearing bright shirts and should be easy to spot.

”This is a family-friendly affair, they’ll be several of us out here in our shirts here. Our number one priority is the safety and security of all the fair-goers and we want everyone to come out and enjoy the family fun event that they have,” said Dustin Morrison, criminal investigations Lieutenant at Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

He says even though the fair board hasn’t set a curfew this year, the board and law enforcement are prepared to take those measures if something does occur.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.