Storms and cooler temperatures to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for many. A few 60s from Rapid City to areas east and even some 40s out toward the Big Horns.

Scattered storms continue on Thursday, especially during the afternoon hours. Some storms could become strong to severe. If they do, hail and wind will be the primary threat with those storms. Highs will be in the 60s in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills with 70s for far western South Dakota. Spots along the Badlands and to the east will have more 80s and even a few 90s before the cool air fully takes over.

Storms will continue on Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine is back for your weekend as highs will be in the 70s for many on Saturday. Sunday will be back in the 80s, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out, especially on the plains east of the Black Hills. Monday will be the hottest day with a high near 90°, then we cool things back down to the 80s on Tuesday and possibly the 70s by Wednesday.

