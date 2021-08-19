Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Around 5 PM crews responded to the Happy Holiday RV Park.

A witness told us she was just behind the accident when it happened ... she says an SUV pulled out in front of a Coca-Cola semi-truck and the driver was unable to stop.

Gail Schmidt with the Fire Chief for the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says the vehicle then hit a propane tank, causing a leak, as well as damage to a power pole, and an underground line.

The conditions of those involved in the wreck are unknown at this time. The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

