Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital

Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 crash(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Around 5 PM crews responded to the Happy Holiday RV Park.

A witness told us she was just behind the accident when it happened ... she says an SUV pulled out in front of a Coca-Cola semi-truck and the driver was unable to stop.

Gail Schmidt with the Fire Chief for the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says the vehicle then hit a propane tank, causing a leak, as well as damage to a power pole, and an underground line.

The conditions of those involved in the wreck are unknown at this time. The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

