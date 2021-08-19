Advertisement

Coolest Temperatures of the Summer Expected Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re going to continue to see some more scattered storms across our eastern counties throughout the evening. Some of the storms may produce large hail and strong winds. We are going to see some more storms throughout the day tomorrow as well. Temperatures tomorrow will be very cool with highs in the 60s across the area. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to slowly rise once again back into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year old kayaker Kennard Little is reported missing on Rapid Creek and was last seen Tuesday...
Missing Kayaker Found On Rapid Creek
Highway 16 crash
Highway 16 wreck sends multiple people to the hospital
Jury selection in murder trial underway
Man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old sentenced to life
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta

Latest News

Warmer temperatures by the beginning of next week
Very cool temperatures again for tomrorow
Rapid City forecast
Cooler today, but Strong Storms Possible later Today
Storms and cooler temperatures to end the week
Storms
Stormy and cooler weather on tap