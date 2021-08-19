Coolest Temperatures of the Summer Expected Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re going to continue to see some more scattered storms across our eastern counties throughout the evening. Some of the storms may produce large hail and strong winds. We are going to see some more storms throughout the day tomorrow as well. Temperatures tomorrow will be very cool with highs in the 60s across the area. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to slowly rise once again back into the lower 90s.

