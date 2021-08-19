Cooler today, but Strong Storms Possible later Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front has brought cooler temperatures to most of the area overnight and this morning. An upper level low behind the front is causing showers and thunderstorms to break out over Wyoming and extreme western South Dakota this morning. Later today, as this cold front moves east we’ll see widespread showers and storms develop, with some severe storms likely over south central and southwest South Dakota.

Lingering showers and breezy conditions can be expected Friday, then clearing on Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer with isolated thunderstorms possible as another trough approaches the area.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.