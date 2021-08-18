Advertisement

Tornado clean-up at Spearfish Canyon helps prevent potential wildfires

The Black Hills National Forest has a number of agencies working to protect it and it’s natural resources. These agencies came together to implement the Spearfish Canyon Fuel Reduction Project in order to prevent any wildfires that may occur in the forest.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Spearfish Canyon, known for its scenery and natural resources, and there’s a lot that goes into keeping this valuable land healthy and safe.

But, when a natural disaster strikes, it takes a village to respond.

“Forest Service, Lawrence County, Spearfish Canyon Volunteer Fire Department in initial response when the tornadoes happened, South Dakota Highway Patrol also assisted,” said Steve Kozel, district ranger for Northern Hills Ranger District.

Although tornadoes are considered to be rare in the Black Hills, two touched down here in Spearfish canyon, leaving a large amount of debris that could be potential wildfire fuel.

“However, in my career, I have responded to at least four wind events or tornado events so they occur,” said Kozel.

After more than a year since the tornadoes, a multitude of local, state, and national agencies have come together to plan and implement the Spearfish Canyon Fuel Reduction project.

This project involves two aspects; handwork and machine work. Crews on handwork go up the steeper slopes that machines can’t access and manually trim trees into piles. Machine work stays on flat surfaces collecting and piling the fallen trees. All with the same end goal: to dispose of the dried debris.

“What’s next for us is disposing of that material so either burn the material or make the material available for firewood cutting or potentially commercial purposes,” said Kozel.

Disposing of the dried trees means eliminating the fuel that would allow a wildfire to spread and grow, meaning, the work they do is not to prevent potential wildfires but to be able to control them.

“The fuel load that you have behind me is very conducive to high rates of severity and high rates of intensity, and so our intent today is to really break up that continuity of the fuel so that any future fire will burn with less intensity, and then have less severity as a result,” said Brian Rafferty, assistant fire management officer for Northern Hills Ranger District.

The project planning started immediately in July of last year and the work started at the beginning of this month, and is expected to be done by the end of this year.

