Stormy pattern to cool us off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies expected overnight with some lingering haze. Lows will fall into the 60s for many with a few near 70°.

Temperatures Wednesday will vary greatly depending on your location. Sheridan will have highs only in the 60s. Much of northeast Wyoming will be in the 70s. The Black Hills and northwest South Dakota will have highs in the 80s. Rapid City and much of the plains will see highs in the 90s. Even a few out near the Badlands could see triple digits once again. Storms will move in later during the afternoon and evening hours and will help cool things off for many of us heading into Thursday.

Highs will be in the 60s for much of northeast Wyoming and 70s for much of South Dakota on Thursday. We might still have a few 80s out toward the Badlands and areas east, but it will feel better than the 90s and triple digits. Scattered storms are expected Thursday. More storms are on tap Friday, where highs will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the area.

We dry out over the weekend as highs range from the 70s and 80s. It is likely we keep highs in the 80s for much of next week with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.