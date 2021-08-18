Advertisement

Rapid City Airport Sets All Time Record

Surpasses Record Set in 2019
Rapid City Regional Airport is on pace to set an all-time record for most passengers in a year...
Rapid City Regional Airport is on pace to set an all-time record for most passengers in a year after a record setting July.(KOTA)
By Phil Buehler
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - July was a record setting month for Rapid City Regional Airport with nearly 51-thousand enplaned passengers, a 15% increase over the previous record set in July, 2019 with 44,127 enplanements.

The airport recorded 100,223 total passengers in the month of July, compared to 40,369 in 2020, and previous record year 2019 of 89,054.

“This is exciting news as we continue to recover from the pandemic.  We anticipate even stronger numbers for August as travelers continue to seek the great outdoors again,” stated Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame.  “We appreciate all our customers who are flying again, but I’m especially grateful for all the many different staff members at the airport who’ve worked diligently through the pandemic and into one of our busiest seasons ever.”

Rapid City Regional Airport added routes this summer to Phoenix Sky Harbor with American Airlines as well as La Guardia Airport in New York on American. United added service to Newark, New Jersey this summer as well. Delta Airlines added a summer route to Detroit.

Allegiant Airlines added summer routes with flights connecting the Black Hills to Punta Gorda, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old sentenced to life
More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
60% of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine.
COVID Cases Rising In South Dakota
Ron Jeffries, General Manager, speaks with Blake Joseph about all the details.
Central States Fair to kick off with activities on and off the Midway
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

Latest News

31-year old kayaker Kennard Little is reported missing on Rapid Creek and was last seen Tuesday...
Kayaker Missing On Rapid Creek
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta
Regional firefighters tackle human-caused fire near Wasta
RCAS joins the rest of the nation with a school bus driver shortage
RCAS joins the rest of the nation with a school bus driver shortage
Year-round forest management helps prevent catastrophic fires
Year-round forest management helps prevent catastrophic fires