COVID Cases Rising in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Like much of the rest of the country, COVID19 cases continue to rise steadily in South Dakota with 376 new confirmed cases according to the latest numbers from the state’s department of health. Pennington County led the way with new cases in the West River region, with 406 cases. Meade County (132) and Lawrence County (106) also saw an increase in cases over the last several days. With more than 1,900 active cases, the state is at its highest infection rate since last April

South Dakota’s vaccination rate stands at 55% fully vaccinated, with nearly 61% receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The positivity testing rate for COVID across the state over the last week is 13%.

The state reported one new death, a male in the 20-29 age range from Brule County, raising the total number of deaths from COVID to 1,798. The state health department records 2,056 deaths total among people with COVID. Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now at 105, up from 92 on Tuesday.

The DOH’s Community Spread map lists 32 counites as having “high” community spread, which equals 100 cases or more per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. Counties with “high” community spread are Minnehaha, Lincoln, Brookings, Deuel, Grant, Union, Hutchinson, Hanson, Douglas, Sanborn, Jerauld, Beadle, Spink, Faulk, McPherson, Sully, Hyde, Corson, Dewey, Stanley, Hughes, Tripp, Todd, Bennett, Haakon, Meade, Pennington, Harding, Butte, Lawrence, Custer and Fall River.

