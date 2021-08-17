Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Rally Goers Dwarf Last Year’s Rally Numbers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 525,000 visitors attended the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that ended on Sunday, a far cry from the record 747,032 visitors to the 75th Rally back in 2015 but still more than last year.
Rally attendance was up 13.8% over last year when COVID19 kept attendance low at 462,182.
The numbers from the ten day rally come from the South Dakota Department of Transportation:
Friday, Aug. 6: 55,326 entering
- Up 11.0% from Friday last year
- Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally
Saturday, Aug. 7: 67,482 entering
- Up 23.1% from Saturday last year
- Down 18.0% from the 75th Rally
Sunday, Aug. 8: 65,771 entering
- Up 17.1 % from Sunday last year
- Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally
Monday, Aug. 9: 64,158 entering
- Up 12.6 % from Monday last year
- Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally
Tuesday, Aug. 10: 60,626 entering
- Up 15.0% from Tuesday last year
- Down 28.5% from the 75th Rally
Wednesday, Aug. 11: 57,675 entering
- Up 17.2% from Wednesday last year
- Down 37.0% from the 75th Rally
Thursday, Aug. 12: 52,235 entering
- Up 12.9% from Thursday last year
- Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally
Friday, Aug. 13: 46,431 entering
- Up 8.8% from Friday last year
- Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally
Saturday, Aug. 14: 34,683 entering
- Up 6.9% from Saturday last year
- Down 31.7% from the 75th Rally
Sunday, Aug. 15: 21,381 entering
- Up 1.5% from Sunday last year
- Down 23.7% from the 75th Rally
10 Day Total:
2021: 525,768 Vehicles – Up 13.8% over last year 2020: 462,182 Vehicles
2015 (75th Rally): 747,032 Vehicles
