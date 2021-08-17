Advertisement

RCAS joins the rest of the nation with a school bus driver shortage

BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE
BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Like many other school districts throughout the nation Rapid City Area Schools is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.

7 of the 37 general and 24 special needs routes are still looking for drivers.

The position is considered part-time but will have full benefits.

Human Resource Recruiter, Katie Vissia, doesn’t know why they are so short on help this year but remains optimistic that the positions will eventually be filled.

If not, the bus routes will either be picked up by support service staff or altered to create longer routes requiring less drivers.

“So, a lot of it comes down to making sure that we’re able to keep all of our routes and be able to serve all of our students because ultimately our goal is to make sure that all of our students make it safely to school and safely home from school and to keep those routes short so that students aren’t riding buses for extended periods of time.”

If you are interested in driving for the school district, apply on RCAS.org or visit a recruiting booth at an open house.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID numbers as of last Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
Mines fire
Fire officials investigate a fire at South Dakota Mines’ outdoor Living Lab
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday
Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition

Latest News

Holiday travel begins at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Travel restrictions keep families separated during the pandemic
After years of planning, connecting, and work, today marks the official launch of Rapid City...
Rapid City Area Schools launch its program to immerse Lakota language and culture into classrooms
Just when the Black Hill’s thought they would get a break from the haziness, it came right back.
The haze in the sky is impacting the health of the air
60% of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine.
COVID Cases Rising In South Dakota