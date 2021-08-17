Rapid City Area Schools launch its program to immerse Lakota language and culture into classrooms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Program will integrate Lakota language and culture into the classroom, including only teaching in Lakota and emphasizing Lakota heritage and values.

The program is the first of its kind in the Rapid City Area School district and has 21 kindergarten students enrolled. Plus, multiple older students have transferred to Canyon Lake to be a part of other cultural integrating aspects the school provides such as a Lakota language and culture teacher, and an introduction to the First People of South Dakota culture which will be taught through art, history and other classes.

”So we’re looking to add a classroom each year so our kindergarteners will have a first grade to go to, and then the second grade, and the year after that. And so, each year we’ll add a classroom to the program until it becomes a K-12 system that our students can be a part of,” said Dr. David Swank, principal at Canyon Lake Elementary School.

The Lakota is considered to be a dying language and culture, so the Lakota Language Immersion program is designed to revitalize it.

“From my research, even in my doctoral studies, it does say that if you immerse your culture and your language into that educational system and make them feel a sense of belonging, that’s really important to retention,” said Valeriah Big Eagle, president of Title 6 Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee, “I’m just so excited that it’s finally here and that our students, they can inherently be indigenous and it’s OK to be who you are and to be proud of where you come from.”

She encourages parents of students in the program to also learn the Lakota language and culture to carry the lessons into the home.

