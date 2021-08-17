Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, right, wave to the crowd at a campaign stop Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he and his husband are new parents.

Buttigieg tweeted that the process isn’t complete, but is “overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents.”

According to NBC, Buttigieg and his husband have been married since 2018 and live in Washington together.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019 and became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

