The haze in the sky is impacting the health of the air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The smoke from wildfires ranging from Montana to California has been pushed into the Black Hill’s area by the flow of the wind.

Over the weekend, a cold front was able to clear out some of the smoke from the skies but now it is back as we also experience a heatwave.

”It allows the nighttime temperatures to stay warmer because it insulates our atmosphere and with those warmer nighttime temperatures, it allows us to even climb to higher temperatures during the day, even though the smoke can limit some of the sunshine,” said Melissa Smith, hydrologist and meteorologist for National Weather Service in Rapid City.

The thick smoke hovering above Rapid City is causing the quality of our air to be polluted.

As of today, our air quality is at 133 which is categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups, these people should choose less strenuous activities and shorten the amount of time active outdoors.

