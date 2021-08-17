Advertisement

Central States Fair to kick off with activities on and off the Midway

August 20 - 29, 2021
By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair is back and better than ever with a line-up of professional musicians, athletes, and the crafts and food we all flock to the fairgrounds to enjoy. Ron Jeffries, General Manager, is excited to get underway and has a few things that he’s looking forward to this year.

Jeffries said ”We’ve got every aspect back this year. From motocross races to livestock shows to the Midway to fair food experiences... there so much going on. And we have so much artistic talent entering our contest it shouldn’t be missed.”

Along with those events Country Music Legend Travis Tritt will be taking the stage Tuesday, August 24th, closing out the Black Hills Energy Concert Series for the 2021 Central States Fair.

There is more than enough to be enjoyed during this family friendly event.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID numbers as of last Friday
Mines fire
Fire officials investigate a fire at South Dakota Mines’ outdoor Living Lab
Investigation underway after early-morning shooting leaves victim in critical condition
COVID numbers in South Dakota on Monday
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited
Ron Jeffries, General Manager, speaks with Blake Joseph about all the details.
Central States Fair 2021
A bridge in Hot Springs was dedicated for 2nd Lt. Maynard C. Freemole, a World War II soldier...
South Dakota’s ‘Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication’ Program continues successfully
‘Youth Ride Free’ transit program is giving parent’s a free ride too just in time for the...
Rapid Ride giving free riding options for Rapid City students