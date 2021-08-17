Central States Fair to kick off with activities on and off the Midway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair is back and better than ever with a line-up of professional musicians, athletes, and the crafts and food we all flock to the fairgrounds to enjoy. Ron Jeffries, General Manager, is excited to get underway and has a few things that he’s looking forward to this year.

Jeffries said ”We’ve got every aspect back this year. From motocross races to livestock shows to the Midway to fair food experiences... there so much going on. And we have so much artistic talent entering our contest it shouldn’t be missed.”

Along with those events Country Music Legend Travis Tritt will be taking the stage Tuesday, August 24th, closing out the Black Hills Energy Concert Series for the 2021 Central States Fair.

There is more than enough to be enjoyed during this family friendly event.

